Nigeria: More Defection Hits Ebonyi PDP As Ngele, Ogbaga, Others Join APC

Prominent members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ebonyi State, have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Among them are a former member representing Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency and former governorship aspirant in the 2023 general elections, Hon. Sylvester Ogbaga; former Senator and ex-member National Working Committee of the PDP, Sylvanus Nguji Ngele; and other executive members of the party.

The defection ceremony took place at Abakaliki Local Government Area Headquarters Nkaliki on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, the two bigwigs from the PDP, Hon.Ogbaga and Senator Ngele noted that their major reason for dumping the PDP was that the party was unable to produce a governor from Izzi clan, which APC was able to achieve, in line with the existing charter of equity in Ebonyi State.

They stated that the present administration led by Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, anchored on the people's charter of needs, was the main reason for joining forces with the ruling party to bring more dividends of democracy to the people of Ebonyi State.

While receiving the decampees, some critical stakeholders and members of the progressives family, including the APC National Treasurer, Chief Matthew Uguru; the APC State Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha; the Executive Chairman of Abakaliki L.G.A, Hon. Stephen Nwogba; the APC Local Government Chairman, Hon. Paulinus Atam; the former Chairman Abakaliki L.G.A, Hon. Emmanuel Nwangele; the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Hon. Matthew Nwobashi among others, commended the defectors on their bold steps and encouraged them to go to their various wards to obtain their membership cards.

Some highly placed members of the PDP in Abakaliki LGA , including the member representing the people of Abakaliki North in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Victor Nwoke were received into the APC family last Monday during the visit of the governor's wife, Mrs. Mary-Maudlin Nwifuru.