Cote d'Ivoire: Africom Strengthens Partnerships With Côte d'Ivoire

Stuttgart, Germany — U.S. Marine Corps General Michael Langley, Commander, U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Major Michael Woods, Command Senior Enlisted Leader visited Côte d'Ivoire April 28-29, 2024, to reinforce the longstanding partnership between the United States and the Ivoirian government.

During his visit, General Langley engaged in high-level discussions with both military and civilian leadership, including President Alasane Ouattara and the Chief of Defense Lt. Gen. Lassina Doumbia, emphasizing the shared commitment to regional stability and security cooperation. The visit underscored the importance of collaboration between the United States and Côte d'Ivoire in addressing common security challenges, including violent extremism and illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

"Our enduring partnership with Côte d'Ivoire underscores our mutual commitment to fostering peace and enhancing regional security to ensure a prosperous future for all Ivoirians." said U.S. Ambassador to Côte d'Ivoire Jessica Davis Ba.

General Langley commended the dedication and professionalism of the Ivoirian defense forces, highlighting their pivotal role in regional security initiatives. "The Ivorian military exemplifies a commitment to excellence and serves as a cornerstone of regional stability," said Langley. "Through joint training exercises and information sharing, we have made significant strides in countering terrorism and violent extremism."

The U.S. and Ivoirian militaries cooperate on a number of joint training exercises through AFRICOM. Côte d'Ivoire participates in the International Military Education and Training program and contributes to the Global Peacekeeping Operations Initiative, facilitated by the United States, which aims to develop an interoperable peacekeeping capacity among African nations.

"The U.S. remains committed to supporting Côte d'Ivoire's efforts to enhance security and stability within its borders and across the region," stated Langley. "Our partnership is founded on mutual respect and a shared vision of promoting peace and prosperity in Africa."

General Langley reiterated the U.S. commitment to working alongside Côte d'Ivoire and other African nations to promote a secure and prosperous future for the continent. AFRICOM is providing more than $65 million in 2024 with much of that investment focused on counterterrorism and border security in northern Côte d'Ivoire.

