Africa: Kenya Hosts Biggest Africa Media Summit Tuesday

Media owners, chief executives, editors and other categories of journalists will be converging on Nairobi, Kenya for the biggest AllAfrica Media Leaders' Summit (AMLS).

Organised by AllAfrica Global Media, the launch of a new convening platform: the AllAfrica Media Leaders' Summit is focusing on African Economic Transformation, AI, Technology and Digitization, Regional Integration and Peacebuilding, Misinformation and Disinformation, Governance, Standards, and Capacity Building, and Creating Sustainable Business Models.

The summit will take place between May 8-10, 2024, in Nairobi, with the theme: "Re-engineering African Media in Times of Critical Transformation".

As part of this year's edition, AllAfrica will also present the 2024 Media Excellence Awards.

According to the organisers, the 2024 edition of the AllAfrica Media Leaders' Summit will feature innovations to leverage the ever-changing media landscape revolutionised by emerging technologies like a digital approach to public debate, innovations from the Newsroom Innovation Youth Challenge, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and a specialised metaverse from Ubuntu Tribe.

A statement from the All Africa Media Summit organisers and released by Sisa Sibanda, said during this pivotal event, AllAfrica and technology pioneer Ubuntu Tribe will introduce the "Ubuntuverse," a state-of-the-art metaverse platform designed to bridge cultures and accelerate educational and technological engagement across Africa.

This partnership, according to the organisers, marks a significant milestone in digital media and technological integration, fostering a new era of innovation and connectivity.

Founder and CEO of Ubuntu Tribe, Mamadou Kwidjim Toure, said: "We are thrilled to partner with AllAfrica to present the Ubuntuverse at this year's summit. This collaboration is more than a technological venture; it's a cultural bridge. The Ubuntuverse is designed to foster a community that thrives on mutual respect and collective progress, using technology to empower and unite."

For his part, Dr. Tendai Mhizha, AllAfrica Senior Advisor, said: "The partnership with Ubuntu Tribe comes at a crucial time. As we tackle the challenges of misinformation in our digital age, the connected technologies we are showcasing, especially the Ubuntuverse, provide transformative tools for factual reporting and cultural exchange. This is a leap forward in our mission to inform and empower."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Africa Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Amadou Mahtar Ba, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of AllAfrica, added "As technologies become more and more available and impact progress in Africa, it is crucial for media leaders to experiment and understand the positive changes these innovation can bring to the continent and how their industry will be highly transformed. The partenship with Ubuntu Tribe marks a significant step towards mobilizing new technologies and funding for media in Africa."

Ubuntu Tribe, backed by 500 Global leading Silicon Valley VC Firm, is a global pioneer, continuing to break new ground in the realm of Real World Asset Tokenization of resources and assets. One of the first to launch GIFT (Gold International Fungible Token) backed 1:1 by real gold and made available from 1mg, as well as Utribe Wallet, hosting GIFT and future Real World Assets, currently available on AppStore and Googleplay.

The AllAfrica Media Leaders' Summit is a conversation bringing together African media leaders (CEOs, Managing Directors & Editors-in-Chief), policy-makers, activists, academics and leaders of organizations championing Africa's growth and development.

"We believe celebrating excellence in media and African development is of utmost importance to ensure the continuity of high-quality journalism and impactful contributions to the prosperity of our continent." said Amadou Mahtar Ba, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of AllAfrica, talking about the 2024 Media Excellence Awards.

He invited African leaders to elevate "Media's critical role to advance African development across sectors through the dissemination of valuable information that serves to inform the public and hold leaders accountable."

AllAfrica will celebrate the winners at a gala dinner and awards ceremony on May 9, 2024, at the Glee Hotel.