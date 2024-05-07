Gambia: Smart Agriculture or Family Farm Agriculture?

6 May 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The term smart agriculture may be utilized to show how few people are given loans to take over the family farms of many areas to establish large plantations of farming and employ the former land owners as agricultural workers. In this way, they create large scale farming capable of producing bumper harvest. They will then record such development as successful smart farming.

However, the United Nations, under the stewardship of the FAO agrees that giving financial support to family farms will enable them to engage the farm owners in large scale farming to produce bumper harvest for their own benefit. Gambia must choose which smart agriculture it is going to engage in. Sustainable smart agriculture is the one that relies on family farms to promote food self sufficiency and a sustainable agro industrial base.

