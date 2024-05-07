Nigeria: Igbo Politicians, Governors Working Silently to Secure Ipob Leader's Release - Kanu's Wife

The wife of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mrs Uchechi Kanu, has said that even though the Department of State Service, DSS, is still detaining her husband, Igbo politicians, governors, and political office holders are still working assiduously for the release of her husband.

"I thank other Igbo politicians, governors and political office holders who are concerned about the plight of my husband. A lot of these elites are concerned about the unlawful detention of my husband, and are working silently to secure a round table discussion for his release. I'm thankful to them", she said.

Speaking during a live programme on Radio Biafra, Mrs Kanu who addressed some Igbo people living in diaspora, appreciated the senator representing Anambra South senatorial zone, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah for facilitating her visit to her husband, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS.

Kanu has been in DSS custody since 2021, after he was rearrested for allegedly jumping bail in 2017 when he fled the country.

His wife had on April 16 visited her and it was gathered that it was the first time she was able to do so.

Recall that Mrs Kanu had severally been denied access to her husband, until last month when she approached Senator Ubah, who eventually facilitated her visit to DSS.

However, appreciating Uba, Mrs Kanu said: "Let me use this opportunity to thank Senator Ifeanyi Ubah who moved swiftly to facilitate my visit to my husband in DSS custody. I thank you sir.

Senator Ubah himself also confirmed that he facilitated the visit of Mrs Kanu to her husband when he learnt that she was finding it difficult to visit him in detention.

"Yes, she was in Nigeria and she approached me and told me that she needed to visit her husband, but was finding it difficult, so I immediately intervened. I visited her husband too with her in the company of Barr Ejiofor. She met with her husband in the DSS facility on April 16," Ubah said.