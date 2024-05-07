Nigeria: Remi Tinubu Recieves First Nigerian Female Graduate of British Military Academy

The first lady, who noted the sterling performances of 24-year-old Oluchi Owowoh, a second lieutenant, said the officer is a good example of the great feats Nigerian youth can achieve.

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has welcomed Oluchukwu Owowoh, a second lieutenant, after she completed her training at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, UK.

Mrs Tinubu, who noted the sterling performances of 24-year-old Miss Owowoh, said the officer is a good example of the great feats Nigerian youth can achieve.

"Your determination and resilience are quite remarkable, and you are an inspiration to the youth of this country. As a woman, the first who has made a mark in a male-dominated field, I salute you.

"You have the entire world ahead of you. This is just the beginning. You are now a reference point for all Nigerian youth. If you remain focused and positive, you will reach your goal in life," she said.

Mrs Tinubu, in a practical demonstration of celebrating the officer, requested all present, including the wife of the vice president, the wife of the speaker of the House of Representatives, wives of ministers, wives of service chiefs and members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, to give a standing ovation to Miss Owowoh.

"I thank the Nigerian Army for giving 2nd Lt Owowoh the opportunity even in this male-dominated field. Thank you," she said.

In her remarks, the wife of the chief of Defence Staff, Oghogho Musa, pointed out that the training and graduation of Miss Owowoh is a testament to improved female inclusion in the country.

The Commandant of the Nigeria Defence Academy, John Ochai, a major general, explained that Miss Owowoh was the best of the 200 selected cadets from the NDA.

He said the officer excelled in three areas earmarked which were Academics, Military Subjects and Physical Fitness.

She received the prestigious Sandhurst Medal after the likes of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Prince Willams of Wales and former Nigerian Head of State Yakubu Gowon.

Miss Owowoh has since been assigned to the Nigerian Military Intelligence unit on her return to the country.

SIGNED

Busola Kukoyi

SSA Media to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

6th of May, 2024