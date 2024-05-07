Nigeria: Court Announces Date to Hear Cleric's Appeal Challenging Death Sentence

An Upper Shari'a Court on 15 December 2022, sentenced the cleric to death by hanging for blasphemy.

A Kano State High Court Division of Appeal on Monday, fixed May 9, to hear a suit filed by a Kano cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara, who was sentenced to death by hanging for blasphemy.

NAN reports that an Upper Shari'a Court on 15 December 2022, sentenced Mr Abduljabbar to death by hanging for blasphemy.

When the case came up for hearing, counsel to the appellant, Sadiq Yusuf, requested N20 million cost against the Kano State Government for wasting the appellant's time.

The state counsel, Bashir Saleh, objected to the appellant's request, adding that he was served with the court processes in March 2024, not February.

He made an application for an extension of time and sought an adjournment.

NAN reports that the appellant's counsel later withdrew the N20 million cost request.

The two-member panel, Justice Nasiru Saminu and Justice Aisha Mahmoud, adjourned the matter until 9 May, for hearing.

The appellant committed the offence on 10 August, 25 October and 20 December 2019 while conducting his preachings at his two mosques.

The state said that Mr Kabara made a blasphemous comment against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his marriage with Nana Safiyya in hadith 1,365, 1,428, 2,326 and 5,120 Sahih-Bukhari and Muslim and posted it on his Facebook page Ashabul Kahfi.

The offence, the state said, contravened the provisions of sections 382(b) and 375 of Kano State Shari'a Law 2000.

