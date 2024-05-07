Nigeria Has No Plans to Host American, French Military Bases - Official

Putschists in Niger who carried out a military coup last year ordered both French and US troops to leave the West African country.

The Nigerian government said on Monday that it has no plan to host foreign military bases within its borders.

Information Minister Mohammed Idris described as "false alarms" the suspicion among observers that the government was considering approving military bases for the US and France following their ejection from neighbouring Niger.

Putschists in Niger who carried out a military coup last year ordered both French and US troops to leave the West African country.

While France has since announced the withdrawal of its troops from Niger, the US has also withdrawn most of its troops.

There have since been concerns in Nigeria that the two Western powers were mounting pressure on Nigeria to host the bases.

"The federal government is not in any such discussion with any foreign country. We have neither received nor are we considering any proposals from any country on the establishment of any foreign military bases in Nigeria," Mr Idris wrote in a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES.

