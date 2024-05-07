Nigeria: Obasanjo Hails Air Peace for Hitch Free Lagos-London Flight

6 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dickson Omobola

A Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, has received plaudits from former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his pleasant experience travelling with the airline from Lagos to London.

Obasanjo also hailed the airline for its customer satisfaction during the six-hour flight.

He told Nnenna Onyema, daughter of Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Dr Allen Onyema, in a video circulating on social media, that the journey was devoid of complaints.

Obasanjo said: "Tell your father that I went and came back and I didn't complain."

Reacting to Obasanjo, Air Peace wrote on its X handle: "It was great having the former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on our Lagos-London and London-Lagos flights recently. He said, 'I went, it was pleasant. I came back, it was even more pleasant.' Thank you for flying with us, Your Excellency."

Three months after Air Peace's Chairman and CEO, Allen Onyema, announced that the airline had successfully obtained the Foreign Carrier Operator Permit and Third Country Operator Permit, the airline began operating from Lagos to London on March 30, 2024.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.