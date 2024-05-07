Nigeria: Obasanjo Hails Air Peace for Hitch Free Lagos-London Flight

A Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, has received plaudits from former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his pleasant experience travelling with the airline from Lagos to London.

Obasanjo also hailed the airline for its customer satisfaction during the six-hour flight.

He told Nnenna Onyema, daughter of Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Dr Allen Onyema, in a video circulating on social media, that the journey was devoid of complaints.

Obasanjo said: "Tell your father that I went and came back and I didn't complain."

Reacting to Obasanjo, Air Peace wrote on its X handle: "It was great having the former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on our Lagos-London and London-Lagos flights recently. He said, 'I went, it was pleasant. I came back, it was even more pleasant.' Thank you for flying with us, Your Excellency."

Three months after Air Peace's Chairman and CEO, Allen Onyema, announced that the airline had successfully obtained the Foreign Carrier Operator Permit and Third Country Operator Permit, the airline began operating from Lagos to London on March 30, 2024.