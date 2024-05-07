Nigeria: How British Charity Employed Nigerian Man Convicted for Sex Trafficking in France

A Nigerian man, Peter Omoruyi, convicted for sex trafficking in his absence in France has been allegedly employed by a British charity, Streetz Ahead Creative Housing.

Streetz Ahead Creative Housing is a family run business that provides young people aged and vulnerable girls from 16 to 30 with holistic, individualised care and support.

The 36-year-old Omoruyi, 36, was able to get a job at the charity due to a 'loophole' that means 'unregulated care homes' providing housing for older teenagers are not yet registered with Ofsted, Daily mail reports.

Omoruyi had been convicted in his absence of four offences of modern slavery and human trafficking in June 2022. He was sentenced to six years in prison which he has not yet served.

The report, however, said he secured the position of a support worker at the charity - which houses vulnerable teenagers, including girls - just five months after the conviction.

The loophole means the charity, in Stroud, Gloucestershire, is not yet subject to Ofsted's stringent conditions, such as overseas conviction checks on staff.

Streetz Ahead Creative Housing, which is yet to be registered with Ofsted, provides supported accommodation for girls and boys aged 16 to 18 until they find permanent homes.

It was reported that the alleged sex trafficker got the job through an agency and did not reveal the conviction at any point during his employment.

Omoruyi was fully checked for criminal convictions in the United Kingdom by the charity. However, the loophole means staff at such housing providers do not yet have to undergo checks for overseas convictions.

The former support worker was apprehended on a European arrest Warrant in January while trying to fly to Nigeria.

Omoruyi has since left the charity, which was reportedly unaware of the conviction or extradition until contacted by the Sunday Express last week.

According to Daily Mail, the loophole means 'unregulated' care homes housing older teenagers do not have to undergo strict checks by Oftsed.

Oftsed would check overseas conviction checks on all staff.

The charity has not yet been registered with Oftsed, meaning Peter Omoruyi was not checked for any overseas convictions.

Westminster Magistrates' Court heard at a hearing in February that Omoruyi was aware of the conviction, as a lawyer represented him at trial.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The conviction regarded "aiding prostitution from 2019 to 2020 and human trafficking by driving prostitutes around in Lyon", the court heard.

The prostitution earned Omoruyi at least €190,000 yet he had not declared any income in France, the court was also told.

Omoruyi is a father-of-two in France and also fathered two children in Nigeria, who are now in the UK, and owns a flat in Stroud. He also has indefinite leave to remain in the UK, it was reported.

The convict's bail was refused after the CPS argued there were 'serious concerns about further offences'.

Omoruyi made a further bail application last month and was released on conditional bail after paying a surety of £10,000, claiming his family helped him pay the fee.

When confronted by the media, the 36-year-old said he was innocent and had a lawyer appealing the conviction. He also claimed he was not convicted when he applied to work at Streetz Ahead.

He said he was fighting extradition as he has a brain tumor and desires to be with his children in the UK.

He said, "My baby mama in France told me they are looking for me. I engaged a lawyer who appealed the decision and we're awaiting a date."

"I didn't transport prostitutes, I didn't traffic women," he added.