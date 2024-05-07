Nigeria: Only Qualified Teachers Shall Teach Borno Pupils - Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has vowed not to be deterred by criticism, saying only qualified teachers would teach in Borno primary schools.

The governor, who approved N1 billion for the training of the 2,730 teachers that failed competency test but adjudged to be trainable. said this on Monday while flagging-off of the first phase training of 1,949 teachers of Local Education Authority (LEA) from the 27 local government areas of Borno State, at College of Education Waka Biu.

Zulum advised the teachers to study very well and write the examination, saying government has no business failing or retrenching any teacher in the state.

"We have no business of failing or retrenching teachers but only qualified teachers would teach in our primary schools and there is no going back. If I can not allow my child to be trained by somebody who is not qualified to teach, then how would I allow the children of the masses to be trained by unqualified teacher?

"But I believe that the last competency test has shown that almost all of you that are here can be trained, at least you, too have done well.

"So, here is an opportunity for you to be train here, and at the end of the three months excercise, you take your examination, and once you pass, the Borno State government is willing to implement the new minimum wage immediately.

"Participants will receive this training free of charge, along with a monthly stipend of N30,000 in addition to their regular salaries, coupled with passing the competency test at its conclusion, will lead to wage review.

"Furthermore, the Ministry of Education is directed to release an additional sum of N50,000 to all participants to ensure adequate preparation for the program." he added.

Zulum said the primary objective of the training initiative is to tackle longstanding issues surrounding remuneration, retention, and most importantly, the competency of teachers in accordance with national standards.