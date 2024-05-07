Nigeria: Shettima Aborts U.S. Trip, Blames Faulty Aircraft

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has taken a detour and returned to Nigeria, thereby aborting his planned trip to the United States of America to attend the 2024 US-Africa Business Summit in Dallas, Texas.

Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications in a statement on Monday said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, will now represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Summit in Dallas, Texas.

The presidential Aide disclosed that Vice President Kashim Shettima who was originally scheduled to represent the President was unable to make the trip "following a technical fault with his aircraft, forcing him to make a detour on the advice of the Presidential Air Fleet."

He also added that the Vice President will carry on with other national duties.

Part of the statement also said: "The high-profile summit, taking place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, will bring together political and business leaders from across Africa, the United States, and other regions. It features high-level dialogues, networking sessions, and plenaries."

Among the African heads of state expected are President Joseph Boakai of Liberia, President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, President Joao Lourenço of Angola, President Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi of Botswana, President José Maria Neves of Cabo Verde, and Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara of Lesotho.

The US-Africa Business Summit aims to foster economic cooperation and explore investment opportunities between the United States and African countries.