Nigerians Ask Interior Ministry to Ensure Faster Processing of Passports

6 May 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Ministry of Interior has been asked to fast track the process of obtaining international passports.

The request is contained in the feedback on the upgraded Citizens' Delivery Tracker App, which went live in April.

The application was launched to enable Nigerians monitor government projects.

Unveiling the application in Abuja, Special Adviser To The President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala-Usman, said while it can be immediately accessed at app.cdcu.gov.ng, it would be available on Google Play Store and Apple Store within the next month.

The application, which was upgraded by the Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU) in consultation with diverse stakeholders, provides citizens with information on priority projects, policies, and programmes of the Federal Government.

Bala-Usman said it would provide a "strong feedback loop between citizens and government" on the eight priority areas of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

She said the unveiling is the culmination of months-long process since Tinubu announced plans for ministerial assessment at the Cabinet Retreat for ministers and heads of government agencies last November.

Checks by Daily Trust revealed that the Ministry of Interior has got 674 feedbacks from Nigerians, followed by the ministry of power with 238 feedbacks.

Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has had 155 reports, while the government has gotten 141 reports through the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

Under the Feedback Report by Priority category, 'Stregthen National Security for Peace and Prosperity', got the highest feedback at 785.

For Feedback Report by Delivable, 331 Nigeerians urged the Ministry of Interior to ensure a faster processing of international passports, visa on arrival, and expatriate quota in line with the executive order on ease of doing business.

