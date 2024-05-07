Ghana: Elections 2024 - John Mahama Urges Eligible Ghanaians to Register for Voter ID Cards

In a short statement regarding the upcoming limited registration exercise, John Dramani Mahama urged all eligible individuals to seize the opportunity and get registered.

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has called upon eligible Ghanaians without voter ID cards to register when the Electoral Commission begins its registration exercise.

The Electoral Commission (EC) is set to commence this year's voter-limited registration exercise on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in preparation for the December 7 general elections.

According to the EC, permanent centres will be established at District Offices, with mobile teams deployed to register eligible applicants in hard-to-reach Electoral Areas.

He emphasized the importance of voting for change in the 2024 general elections to shape the future of Ghana.

"Do you want to see real CHANGE in Ghana? Do you want to help build the Ghana we all want?" questioned Mahama, encouraging citizens to register with the Electoral Commission if they haven't already.

"Then you must register with the Electoral Commission if you are not yet a registered voter. Your vote for John Mahama and the NDC on December 07, 2024, is crucial in shaping the future of our country," he said.

"Don't miss out on your chance to make a difference. Register to vote and be a part of the change we all want to see," Mahama added.