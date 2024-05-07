Nigeria: Tinubu to Inaugurate OOU Post-Graduate As Awujale Clocks 90

President Bola Tinubu will be inaugurating the school of Postgraduate and Research Studies in Governance at the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago Iwoye, Ogun State.

The inauguration is part of the activities lined up to mark the 90th birthday and 64th coronation anniversary of the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

The post-graduate school was donated by the monarch to provide governance studies in diploma, masters and PhD levels.

The chairman planning committee for the celebration, Adekunle Hassan disclosed this to journalists during a press conference held at the Awujale's palace in Ijebu-Ode.

Speaking on activities lined up to mark the monarch's 90th birthday and 64th coronation anniversary, Hassan said Tinubu will inaugurate the institute on Friday, May 10, 2024.