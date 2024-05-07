Nigeria: Faulty Presidential Aircraft Forces VP Shettima to Cancel U.S.Trip

The Guardian
Governor Kashim Shettima.
6 May 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ezekiel Oyero

"Vice President Kashim Shettima who was originally scheduled to represent the President was unable to make the trip following a technical fault with his aircraft, forcing him to make a detour on the advice of the Presidential Air Fleet."

Vice President Kashim Shettima was on Sunday forced to cancel his trip to the United States where he was scheduled to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 2024 US-Africa Business Summit, due to a fault with his aircraft.

Stanley Nkwocha, media aide to Mr Shettima disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, will now represent President Tinubu at the event.

Mr Nkwocha had in a statement on Sunday said the vice president would depart Abuja that evening for Dallas, Texas to represent the president, who has been outside Nigeria for over one week.

The statement said Mr Shettima would speak at a plenary session on Navigating Africa's Energy Future as well as chair a session dedicated to promoting the 'invest in Nigeria' initiative.

The VP was also expected to attend other meetings and engagements on the sideline of the summit before returning to Nigeria.

But Mr Nkwocha, in his Monday statement, said Mr Shettima was unable to make the trip due to a technical fault with his aircraft.

He said the vice president was forced to make a detour on the advice of the Presidential Air Fleet.

"Vice President Kashim Shettima who was originally scheduled to represent the President was unable to make the trip following a technical fault with his aircraft, forcing him to make a detour on the advice of the Presidential Air Fleet," the statement said.

Read the full statement

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

Minister of Foreign Affairs To Now Represent President Tinubu at US-Africa Summit

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, will now represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 2024 US-Africa Business Summit in Dallas, Texas.

Vice President Kashim Shettima who was originally scheduled to represent the President was unable to make the trip following a technical fault with his aircraft, forcing him to make a detour on the advice of the Presidential Air Fleet.

The Vice President will carry on with other national duties.

The high-profile summit, taking place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, will bring together political and business leaders from across Africa, the United States, and other regions. It features high-level dialogues, networking sessions, and plenaries.

Among the African heads of state expected are President Joseph Boakai of Liberia, President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, President Joao Lourenço of Angola, President Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi of Botswana, President José Maria Neves of Cabo Verde, and Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara of Lesotho.

The US-Africa Business Summit aims to foster economic cooperation and explore investment opportunities between the United States and African countries.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

6th May, 2024

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.