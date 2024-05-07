Nigeria: Bandits Kill 6, Injure 8 in Fresh Kaduna Attack

At least, six persons have been confirmed killed and eight others critically injured when bandits in their large numbers invaded the Ambe Community in the Southern Kaduna area of Kaduna State.

The rampaging bandits, it was gathered stormed the village on Sunday night and unleashed terror on the community thereby killing the armless people and inflicting varying degrees of injuries on others.

A resident of the community who simply identified himself as Micah said the bandits moved from one house to another killing and inflicting injuries on their victims during the attack.

Confirming the attack, the member representing Jema'a/Sanga Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Daniel Amos, in a statement said six people were killed in the attack while eight others that sustained injuries are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Amos further condemned the attack which he said was aimed at destabilising the peace and security already existing in his constituency.

He therefore called on all residents of Sanga local government area to remain calm and peaceful as the authorities work towards finding a lasting solution to the insecurity in the area.

"We must continue to promote peaceful coexistence among our diverse communities, irrespective of our differences," the lawmaker said.

He urged the security agencies to immediately arrest perpetrators of the attack and bring them to justice, noting that criminal elements cannot be allowed to operate with impunity.

"I also call on the security agencies to act swiftly to apprehend the perpetrators of this evil act and bring them to justice. The safety of our people must remain a top priority. We cannot allow the criminals to continue to operate with impunity.

The federal lawmaker condoles with the families of the deceased and prayed for speedy recovery for those injured in the incident.

"Finally, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones, Arak chiefdom, Sanga Local Government Area, and the government of our dear State. I also pray for a speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries."

Also, the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan confirmed the incident, saying that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack.

He said, the police in collaboration with troops of Operation Safe Haven upon getting a distress call, rushed to the community and engaged the bandits in a gun duel during which one of the bandits was arrested while the rest escaped into the forest with bullet wounds.