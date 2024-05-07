South Africa: Power Utility Eskom Sues Johannesburg for Unpaid Electricity Debt - South African News Briefs - May 7, 2024

Power Utility Eskom Sues Johannesburg for Unpaid Electricity Debt

Despite Johannesburg imposing a hefty 60% markup on electricity supplied to its residents, Eskom has taken urgent legal action against the City for failing to settle a debt exceeding R1 billion, reports Alex Patrick and Nicki Gules in an exclusive News24 report. Eskom's revenue management manager, Susan Smith, highlighted the utility's strained efforts to prompt payment, stressing that accommodating Johannesburg's debt would harm Eskom's operations. Facing potential disconnection, Johannesburg, recognized as an economic powerhouse, now confronts legal repercussions. Eskom's affidavit outlines the City's persistent defaulting despite promises to rectify the situation. The utility seeks court intervention to compel Johannesburg to settle its outstanding bill, adhere to payment schedules, and propose a resolution plan. Eskom criticizes regulatory inaction, particularly targeting Nersa for failing to enforce compliance with licensing conditions, deeming its inactivity detrimental.

Comedian Leon Schuster Struggles in Recovery After Second Surgery

Comedian Leon Schuster shared his struggle after undergoing a second surgery following a fall at his home while still recovering from a previous surgery related to an injury sustained while filming 'Mr. Bones 3' in August 2023, reports IOL. The 72-year-old entertainer, known for his pranks, faced a setback in his recovery journey after the second fall, expressing feelings of depression and pain. Despite the challenges, Schuster remains grateful and tries to maintain a positive outlook. However, he now relies on a walking stick and faces the prospect of another operation, needing to lose weight to minimize complications.

Trial Resumes - Witness Testifies of Intimidation and Coercion in Modack Case

The murder trial of Nafiz Modack and others resumed with testimony detailing the events leading up to the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth, reports News24. The witness, identified as "Mr C," testified via Teams from Dubai, revealing a complex financial dispute with an investor, Shanil Maharaj, which allegedly led to threats and coercion by Modack's co-accused, Jacques Cronje. Mr C recounted how he was pressured into acknowledging a debt and faced intimidation tactics until seeking legal assistance from Booth and subsequently moving to a safe location. Despite Cronje's defense contending he acted as a mediator, Mr C described the situation as "intimidatory encouragement." The trial, which also involves charges related to the murder of various individuals, continues with further testimonies expected.

More South African news