Nigeria: Bleaching My Skin Was the Dumbest Thing I've Ever Done, Admits Toke Makinwa

7 May 2024
Fame Frenzy (Cape Town)

Nigerian radio personality confessed to sorts earlier this week when responding to a fan's question on X.

When asked what she would do differently if she could go back in time, the 39-year-old answered honestly and said: "Nothing. Regret is so exhausting!!!! Wait, maybe bleaching my skin, it was the dumbest thing ever and I'm just so thankful for good genes and money cos..."

Toke's admission gained her new-found respect among fans and detractors, with some even encouraging her to return to her natural skin colour.

Another thanked her for highlighting the dangers of skin-lightening products.

The lifestyle entrepreneur recently launched her fragrance line with three new perfumes, Vogue, Dive, and Intense, and hosted the launch party this week in Lagos.

Taking to X, she thanked everyone involved with the project: "I'm so emotional, all the work my entire team has put into a successful launch party tomorrow. God, thank you. We've sown in tears and hard work, give us Joy and success. Thank you to everyone who has copped a bottle of perfume, you have my heart."

The ingredients found in skin-bleaching products are illegal in many countries. According to the National Library of Medicine, "Skin lightening is achieved using agents that block the production of melanin and often contain drugs such as hydroquinone, superpotent topical steroids or mercury."

These drugs are known to cause serious complications, including thinning of the skin, scarring and kidney, liver or nerve damage.

Despite the side effects, skin bleaching is a multi-billion dollar industry.

