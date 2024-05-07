Nigeria: Villagers Flee As Bandits Terrorise 10 Communities in Kaduna

Residents of 10 communities in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State have fled their homes due to the activities of bandits in the area.

It was learnt that many of those affected, particularly women and children, trekked long distances to seek refuge in the main town of Giwa.

Umar Auwal Bijimi, the representative of Giwa West constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, told Daily Trust yesterday that the exodus began after the removal of a dedicated and effective soldier, Sergeant Usman Hamisu Bagobiri, who played a crucial role in combating the banditry plaguing the area.

He said the absence of Sergeant Bagobiri has emboldened the criminals, leading to an alarming rise in their heinous activities and subsequent displacement of villagers.

Bijimi said the affected villages included Gogi, Angwar Bako, Marge, Tunburku, Bataro, Kayawa and Yuna.

He appealed to the state government and military authorities to reinstate Sergeant Bagobiri and deploy more committed soldiers to continue the fight against the bandits, thus ensuring the safety of innocent villagers and enabling them to resume their agricultural activities.

Korau Fatika, a resident, corroborated Bijimi's account, stating that the persistent bandit attacks have instilled fear in the villagers, prompting them to flee with their families.

He lamented the recent wave of abductions, particularly among women, which further compelled villagers to abandon their homes.

Nuhu Lawal Umar, the District Head of Fatika, called for security in the area, emphasising the dire need for government intervention.

Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Homes Affairs, said relevant stakeholders, including the Chairman of Giwa LGA, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Giwa, and local leaders, have been engaged in discussions with the ministry regarding security concerns.

He affirmed that the matter has been escalated to appropriate authorities, and concerted efforts are underway to enhance intelligence gathering and bolster security measures in the affected communities.