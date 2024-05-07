Nigeria: Police Confirm One Dead As Kidnappers Abduct Travellers On Sagamu-Benin Expressway

The police could not specifically say the number of people abducted, saying that the hoodlums killed one of the travellers yet to be identified.

The police command in Ogun State on Monday confirmed the abduction of travellers at Ilisan/Iperu axis on the Sagamu-Benin Expressway.

Omolola Odutola, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital, noted that the abduction happened on Friday.

Ms Odutola, a suprintendent of police, however, explained that the police could not specifically say the number of people abducted, saying that the hoodlums killed one of the travellers yet to be identified.

The police spokesperson added that the incident which happened on Friday, 3 May at 6:55p.m. was incidented as a case of armed robbery, murder and kidnapping.

"We have information that about seven people with AK 47 suddenly blocked the Benin-Sagamu Expressway.

"The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ilisan got to the scene of the incident, saw two vehicles pierced with bullets and one other vehicle -Lexus jeep 300 with registration number LND 640 DY, the driver's name is Chilaka Lugard and another Lexus jeep 350 with registration number LSR 996 JF belonging to Kingsley Chineme.

"Inside this Lexus 350 car was found a cross bag with N113,000, two iPhones, an iPhone 6 and iPhone 11 Promax.

"There was also a corpse of an unidentified man, who was shot in the head .

"The third vehicle was loaded with plantain and the driver, who was among those abducted but has regained freedom was later allowed to go with the vehicle.

"The other Lexus vehicles have been taken to Ilisan police station," she said.

Ms Odutola said the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, had in an emergency meeting summoned on Monday, directed the tactical commanders and the mobile squadron to go after the criminals.

She said that the police commissioner had visited the scene of the incident, saying that he assured that the criminals would be apprehended soon.

(NAN)