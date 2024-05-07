Ghana: Prepare for More Rains in the Coming Days - Ghana Meteorological Agency Warns

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a warning to the public regarding an anticipated increase in rainfall across the country's southern region. The advice follows the rainfall experienced in the early hours of Monday, May 6, in Accra.

In an interview with Citi News, GMet's Head of Central Analysis and Forecast, Felicity Ahafianyo said Ghanaians should be prepared for frequent rainfall, particularly from now until the end of July.

"So, for us in the southern sector we should put our minds at rest that between now till the end of June and July, we will be getting some rain and most time, it will be accompanied by moderate windy conditions with lightning and thunderstorms," she stated.

She also stated that in the Northern region, the rains will come with severe rainstorms that are likely to cause destruction, including ripping off roofing sheets and possibly bringing down trees.

"For the northern sector, they are not preparing for their rain storm so once in a while they will get rain which is likely to be moderate or severe and will come with strong wind that is likely to bring destruction, ripping off roofing sheets and possibly taking down tree branches," she said.

The heavy rains on Monday morning caused flooding and traffic jams in various parts of the city, including Pokuase, Achimota, Odawna, Tesano, and Alajo, leaving many commuters stranded and wet. The rain also brought down trees destroying some cars in parts of Accra, causing various degrees of injuries.