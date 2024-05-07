Nigeria Delta Group Decries Release of Apprehended Illegal Oil Vessel

A concerned group, the Niger-Delta Renaissance Network, has decried what it described as the release of an oil vessel apprehended by a private security outfit in the Niger Delta region for unpatriotic acts.

The group, in a statement by its spokesman, Senior Comrade Gabriel Aniete, called for synergy between the Nigerian Navy and private security outfits securing the Nigerian coastal lines for maximum productivity.

It said this is even more expedient following its observation of the concerning incident involving the arrest and subsequent release of the ship illegally conveying crude oil

It said the oil vessel was initially intercepted by a private security firm contracted to monitor pipeline vandalism and oil theft in Nigeria. However, it said, it discovered to its surprise that the said vessel was later released.

The group said the release of the illegal oil vessel was an unpatriotic act that further robbed Nigeria of her resources.

"Our attention has been drawn to the unpatriotic action of releasing the vessel containing stolen crude, which was apprehended by the effort of a private security firm.

"...the President is said to have ordered the re-arrest of the vessel and a comprehensive investigation into the matter."

It said the Navy may have released the vessel while collecting samples for laboratory testing.

"Upon hearing what transpired, we put a call across to personnel of the private security company involved in the ship's interception and confirmed the incident.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is worth noting that a coalition known as Concerned Nigerians had, in the past, urged President Tinubu to initiate an investigation into some government officials in extensive corrupt practices.

The petition, signed by prominent members including Pelumi Olajengbesi, Mohammed Suleiman, Aisha Waliki, Deji Adeyanju, and Ogunwoye Samson, accused the government officials of engaging in crude oil theft, contract splitting, procurement fraud, and corruption.

The group, comprising lawyers, human rights activists, and anti-corruption crusaders, expressed their concerns regarding the allegations in the petition submitted to the President's Office through the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

"We are concerned regarding the persistent allegations of oil theft and collusion within the Nigerian Navy.

The group called for a thorough investigation into the matter and urged the President and the National Security Adviser to ensure that those responsible for oil theft and undermining the administration's efforts to combat oil diversion are held accountable.

Additionally, the group emphasized the need for collaboration and synergy between private security surveillance companies and the Nigerian Navy in the fight against oil theft.