Ghana: VP Bawumia Calls for Deepening of Ties Between Ghana and the EU to Address Crucial Issues of Mutual Interest

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called for strengthening of ties between Ghana and the European Union to address pressing issues of mutual interest.

Speaking at the opening of the 2024 Ghana-EU Partnership Dialogue in Accra today, May 6, 2024, Dr. Bawumia, who co-chairs the Dialogue, underscored the importance of the forum to both the EU and Ghana, in fostering cooperation and sustainable development.

"The Ghana-EU Partnership Dialogue has consistently served as an invaluable forum for nurturing mutual understanding and fostering cooperation and partnership between Ghana and the European Union," Dr. Bawumia said.

He added: "it presents an opportunity to bring Ghana and the European Union closer, by strengthening economic cooperation and promoting sustainable development, peace, security, democracy, prosperity, and solidarity among others."

"With a history of collaboration dating back to the signing of the first financial protocol, the Lome 1 Convention, between the EU and the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) members in 1975, the framework has provided a comprehensive, balanced and deep political dialogue and enhanced cooperation guided by the fundamental principles of ownership and joint responsibility, respect for human rights, good governance, democratic principles and the rule of law."

Dr. Bawumia emphasised that the Ghana-EU Partnership Dialogues, has become even more significant, especially at a time global issues are affecting several countries, including Ghana and the EU.

"I must admit that we are convening at a time when the world is currently facing unprecedented challenges. From the ongoing threats in the Sahel region, to the myriad of global issues that demand our attention, we find ourselves navigating through an era of considerable adversity."

"Thankfully, we have the steadfast support and solidarity demonstrated by the European Union towards Ghana and the wider region, which is indeed, commendable.

"Acknowledging the success of last year's dialogue, Dr. Bawumia noted that this year's session offers another opportunity to address pressing challenges, which he listed as: socio-economic partnership, peace and security, governance and human rights, green growth, technology, and sustainability.

"This meeting marks yet another important milestone in the enduring partnership between Ghana and the EU, and as we convene for this crucial dialogue, it presents not only an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations but also a platform for addressing pressing challenges and advancing shared objectives," Dr. Bawumia said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"At the heart of this dialogue lies the following four (4) thematic areas: socio-economic partnershipp, peace and security, governance and human rights; green growth, technology, and sustainability."

"These broad areas reflect the diverse range of priorities and interests shared between Ghana and the European Union, guiding discussions towards generating innovative solutions and concrete actions that contribute to the collective well-being and prosperity of both parties and beyond."

"Our agenda is comprehensive, and I am confident that our discussions will be both productive and enlightening, yielding tangible outcomes that will further deepen and enrich the ties between Ghana and the European Union."

Dr. Bawumia urged on all participants "to reflect on the progress achieved since our last meeting and to chart a course for the future."