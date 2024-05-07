Nigeria: No Moral Justification for Stopping N35,000 Wage Award - Labour

The Organised Labour says there is no moral justification for the Federal Government to stop the payment of monthly N35,000 wage award to workers.

Mr Etim Okon, the President of Association of Senior Civil Servant of Nigeria (ASCSN) said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

Okon, also the Vice-President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) said that it was worrisome that workers had yet to receive their monthly wage awards for March and April.

"There is a misinformation going round that the N35, 000 wage award was just for six months, so for anyone, either from government side or otherwise to contemplate that, then it is a misconception.

"The wage award we signed with the federal government on Oct. 2, 2023 in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), is that they will continue to pay on till the new national minimum wage is implemented.

"So, there is no moral justification for stopping it at all. They have paid up to February and we still have outstanding for March and April.

"The federal government has to continue to pay until the Minimum Wage Act is passed and implemented and that was what was agreed upon," he said.

He called on the federal government to do the needful and ensure the payment of the award without much delay due to hardship being faced by workers over the removal of fuel subsidy.

Vanguard News Nigeria