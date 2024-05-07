Sierra Leone Visits Liberia On a Peer Exchange & Learning Mission

A ten-man Sierra Leonean delegation arrived in the Country on Sunday, May 5, 2024, for a five-day peer learning and exchange between Liberia and Sierra Leone, two EITI-implementing West African Countries.

The exchange and peer learning program between the two countries will take place from May 6-10, 2024. It will highlight notable signs of progress, challenges, and prospects; documenting lessons learned for both countries as they continue to implement the EITI framework, respectively.

The program will further strengthen the two countries' implementation outlook as they both shed light on their adoptive methods of EITI implementation at the different levels of the respective governance structures of their extractive industries.

The Sierra Leone visit demonstrates the strong progress Liberia has made over the years in implementing the EITI Standards and Principles. Sierra Leone, a few months ago, scored high in EITI validation, demonstrating solid adherence to the EITI Standards and Principles. The peer learning and exchange will focus on the 2023 EITI Standard, focusing specifically on Beneficial Ownership Transparency, Contract Transparency, and Anti-Corruption; three EITI requirements that Liberia has shown strong implementation progress on.

The LEITI Secretariat believes that such peer learning and exchange will better assist Liberia in preparing for its next validation that will commence in October 2025. The Exchange and Peer Learning event is sponsored by GIZ- Rego project, which is funded by the European Union and BMZ.

About LEITI

The Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI) is a part of the global standard, Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), that promotes revenue transparency in the extractive sectors in resource-rich countries. It strives to ensure transparency over payments made to and revenues received by the Government from companies in the concerned sectors. Liberia joined the EITI in 2007 and was enacted into law in 2009 as an autonomous agency called LEITI. To date, the LEITI has published 15 EITI reports covering Fiscal Years 2007-2022. The LEITI is governed by a broad coalition of government, civil society, and the private sector. Additionally, international partners serve as observers on the LEITI board.