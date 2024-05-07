Kenya: 86 Families Ordered to Move Out of Ruiru Village in Kijabe

Nairobi — The government has directed 200 families in Rùirù village who live downstream Kijabe to vacate the area by 6pm today.

A statement from the ministry of Interior described the move as precautionary because more water has been building up around Kijabe Railway.

The government wanted to avert a bigger catastrophe than what was witnessed downstream in Maaì Mahiù last week.

National Government Administration Officers have been order to Those who fail to mandatorily evacuated those who will not have moved out.

86 families have heeded to the instructions and moved out.

