Kenya: 86 Families Ordered to Move Out of Ruiru Village in Kijabe

7 May 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The government has directed 200 families in Rùirù village who live downstream Kijabe to vacate the area by 6pm today.

A statement from the ministry of Interior described the move as precautionary because more water has been building up around Kijabe Railway.

The government wanted to avert a bigger catastrophe than what was witnessed downstream in Maaì Mahiù last week.

National Government Administration Officers have been order to Those who fail to mandatorily evacuated those who will not have moved out.

86 families have heeded to the instructions and moved out.

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.