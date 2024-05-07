Kenya: Govt Bans Fishing, Swimming in the Kenyan Coastline Due to Extreme Weather

Nairobi — The government has banned fishing and swimming in the Kenya coastline due to extreme weather that is currently being recorded in the area.

Speaking during a press briefing in Kisumu, government's spokesperson Isaac Mwaura noted that despite the weakening of cyclone Hidaya, counties along the coast which include Kwale, Mombasa Lamu, and Kilifi are likely to experience heavy rainfall which will be accompanied by heavy winds which might pose a life-threatening risk.

"The Kenya Met department reports that the cyclone Hidaya has completely lost its strength and this follows the weakening of remnant clouds which had accompanied the cyclone and have been observed to weaken and spread out," he stated.

"Kwale Mombasa and Kilifi are thus likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfalls offshore as well as strong winds which might propagate inland over the next few days, accordingly, beach activities in Kenyan territorial Water have been suspended," he stated.

Mwaura has further assured that the Kenya Coast Guard has already dispatched one ship along the coastline along with three boats with officers to patrol the water and pay in emergency evacuation.

Furthermore, Mwaura has assured that the Interior Ministry, through the Kenya police has deployed 6 helicopters to also aid in evacuation.

"The Kenya Coast Guard has a ship patrolling along the Indian Ocean and an additional three boats have been deployed with 20 officers on standby," he said.