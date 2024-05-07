Liberia: Patrick Lumumba Is to Address Conference in Monrovia Today

Kenyan lawyer and Pan-Africanism activist Prof. Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba is expected to address a conference in Monrovia today, May 7, 2024.

Prof. Lumumba is expected to deliver a firing speech at the African Regional Group meeting and International Conference, which is ongoing in Monrovia.

Born on 17 July 1962, Prof. Lumumba is the Kenyan School of Law director and served as the Kenyan Anti-corruption Commission director from July 2010 to August 2017.

The National Association of Trial Judges of Liberia is hosting the African Regional Group Conference and the International Conference of the International Association of Judges (IAJ).

Hosted under the theme: "The Judiciary in contemporary times dispensing Justice in the new information age," the conference is expected to climax Thursday, 10 May 2024.

Several legal personalities and officials attended the program, including Vice President Jeremiah K. Koung, Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Yuoh, the Supreme Court Bench, Ghana's Chief Justice, the president and members of the Liberian National Bar Association, Liberia Female Lawyers, and the Diplomatic Community.

Prof. Lumumba is a notable Pan-Africanist and has delivered several speeches alluding to or about African solutions to African problems.

He is an admirer of Kwame Nkrumah, the first president of Ghana, and of Patrice Lumumba and Thomas Sankara, the assassinated revolutionary leaders of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burkina Faso, respectively.

The great Kenya scholar Lumumba has referred to and quoted them several times in his speeches. Lumumba is also remembered for his emotion-laden and energetic speech in Uganda at the third Anti-Corruption Convention.

On 28 August 2015, the PAV Ansah Foundation invited Lumumba to speak at the 2015 PAVA Forum on "Good Governance and Tiop, Whither Africa?

At the lecture, Lumumba expressed his serious concern about the energy crises that African leaders have allowed to reach such a devastating stage.

He also discussed the issue of African youth fleeing the continent. Lumumba blamed them on the economic hardships and the "misgovernment" of their leaders.

Lumumba encouraged African leaders to rise to the challenge of changing the fortunes of the continent.

In 2017, Lumumba gave a moving speech to youths in Kenya on the importance of making bold choices at The Fearless Conference 2017.

In July 2023, Lumumba gave the keynote speech at the tenth-anniversary celebration of the Economic Freedom Fighters, a South African political party.

The event, held at the University of Cape Town, attracted protests because of Lumumba's views about homosexuality, including his support for Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill.