Ghana: Elections 2024 - 'It Is Possible' Signify God's Grace - Bawumia

Explaining why he chose his campaign slogan, Dr. Bawumia said that before he was elected flagbearer, many had publicly declared that it was never possible for the NPP to elect him as its leader due to his background

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says his 2024 presidential campaign slogan "it is possible" signifies the grace of God on his life.

At a meeting with the leadership of the Christian Clergy of the Ahafo Region in Goaso, Dr Bawumia recounted the trajectory of his life from a humble beginning in the North, labouring in the UK and Canada to educate himself, working at the Bank of Ghana to becoming Vice President of Ghana.

"When I look back at my life, how I used to work in the farm for extra money as a child in Tamale, how I used to drive taxi in the UK to support my fees, how I used to clean dormitories in Canada for money to take care of myself as a student and where I am today as Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP, surely it is by the grace of God...The trajectory of my life tells me that it is very possible for God to grant His grace and favour to anyone, regardless of where you come from", Dr Bawumia recounted.

He added; "They are now saying it is not possible for me to be elected President. Again, I say, by the grace of God, it is possible."