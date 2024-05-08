Nigeria: Just in - APC Calls On Rivers Assembly Members to Commence Impeachment Proceedings Against Gov Fubara

Port Harcourt — The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on members of the State House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule to commence impeachment process against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Mr Tony Okocha, gave the directive on Tuesday, during a media conference at his office, in Port Harcourt.

The directive came following the governor's recent declaration that the Assembly members were non-existent anymore in the eyes of the law.

Okocha said no section of the constitution empowers the governor to declare the assembly members non-existent.

Details later.....