Nigeria: Ekiti LG Boss Swears in Advisers, Supervisors With Ogun, Quran

"If I fail to adhere to their (BAO, Monisade, APC and its leaders) directives, may Ogun or the Quran take my life."

Social media is abuzz with viral footage showing supervisors and advisers of Ikere-Ekiti Local Government Area in Ekiti State being sworn in with an 'Ògún' totem (cutlass) and the Quran.

Ògún, referred to as the 'god of iron', holds significance in African traditional religion, while the Quran is the Holy Book of Muslims.

Since Nigeria's return to democratic rule in 1999, public officeholders typically swear an oath of office using the Quran or Bible to pledge loyalty to the Constitution.

However, in Ekiti, the situation is different. Appointees were instructed to swear allegiance to the APC, its Ekiti leaders, the governor, and the deputy while invoking a deity.

Olu Adamolekun presided over the swearing-in ceremony, which took place on 2 May at the Conference Hall of the LGA Chairman's office.

The oath of office was administered to four supervisors and five advisers.

Supervisors included Femi Ayeni representing Are/Aramomi/Ayetoro Ward, Olu Ogundipe from Okeruku Ward, Idowu Omowumi from Atiba/Aafin Ward, and Ajayi Oladele from Ogbonjana Ward.

The advisors were Sola Alonge from Odose Ward, Boluwaji Daramola from llapetu/Ijao Ward, Toyin Owolabi from Agbado/Oyo Ward, Akojiyan Rasaq from Oke Osun Ward, and Filani Motunrayo from Afao/Kajola Ward.

Video analysis

The footage that caused a buzz on social media Tuesday showed the appointees taking turns wielding a cutlass (representing Ogun) in one hand and a Quran in the other as they took their oath of office.

In the viral video, a Bible was also placed on the table in front of Mr Adamolekun, but none of the appointees swore using it in the footage obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Adamolekun, who administered the oath of office to the appointees, was dressed in native attire, wearing a white cap and sunshade.

The appointees lined up to take the oath in the presence of party members and guests, donned in white native attire with various headties and native caps.

During the oath administration, Mr Adamolekun instructed the appointees to repeat certain words in Yoruba after him.

The oath for the first person in the viral footage goes thus: "From today onward, I pledge my loyalty and honesty to BAO (Biodun Oyebanji, the Ekiti State Governor), and Monisade (Deputy Governor), the All Progressives Congress (APC), and its leaders until I receive a new directive.

"If I fail to adhere to their directives, may Ogun or the Quran take my life. Therefore, I vow to uphold truthfulness. Let go of the cutlass and Quran and shake my hand."

The second person, who identified as Owolabi, said, "I promise and swear that I will be truthful to APC, BAO, Monisade, and party leaders from today on, and I will not disobey their orders.

"I will be truthful, and that's how it will be, but if I do otherwise, may Ogun or the Quran kill me."