Nigeria: Senate Adjusts Sitting Arrangement, Reallocates Seats to Ranking Lawmakers

The leadership of the Senate has finally moved the seats of some ranking senators who complained about the sitting arrangement in the chamber.

The senators, upon resumption of plenary last Tuesday, complained that the seats allocated to them in the renovated chamber did not befit their status as ranking lawmakers.

Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central) and Sahabi Ya'u (APC, Zamfara North) were some of the lawmakers who specifically raised their voices to complain about the seats given to them. Their seats were located at the back of the right row.

Consequently, they demanded that their seats be changed to the front row, on the extreme right, opposite the seats of the majority leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, and the deputy senate president, Barau Jibrin.

The session became rowdy for about 30 minutes while they made the demands before the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, restored calm by directing them to return to their seats.

But at today's plenary, it was noticed that Messrs Goje and Ya'u seats have been moved to the row behind the seats of the deputy senate president and other principal officers.

Mr Goje's seat is directly at the back seat of the deputy senate president, while Mr Ya'u's seat is directly at the back seat of the senate leader.

The plenary started at about 11:25 p.m., and at the time of filing this report, Mr Ya'u had not commented on any issue on the floor of the senate, while Mr Goje had contributed to the consideration of a bill for an Act to repeal the Revenue, Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission Act, Cap R7.

The duo were seated calmly, an indication that they were comfortable with their new seats.

At some point, they were seen exchanging pleasantries with their colleagues.

Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Ogun West) also shares a seat on the row with Messrs Goje and Ya'u.