Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Four-Month-Old Baby

Suspected gunmen stormed a family bedroom around 3 a.m. and abducted the four-month-old before zooming off in a waiting vehicle, the victim's father said.

A four-month-old baby has been abducted by suspected gunmen in Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria.

The baby's father, Udeme Eyo told Tribune newspaper that the incident happened around 3 a.m., on Saturday at their family house, close to PCN Primary School in East Itam, Itam Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Eyo urged security agents in the state to come to their aid by recovering the abducted child.

How it happened

Narrating the incident to Tribune, Mr Eyo said he and his wife were shocked when two gunmen stormed their bedroom after a loud bang on the door and demanded their four-month-old son.

He said, "I was half asleep when I heard the bang on the door. I jumped out of bed, but the door was pulled to the ground with force. Two strange men entered and demanded my son. As a man, I tried to stop them, but they brought out guns and machetes. I shrugged.

"They seized the child from my wife, who was screaming, kicked her aside, and made away with the baby. When I rushed out to raise an alarm to alert my neighbours, I saw them zoom off in a car that was parked about a pole away.

"As I speak, my wife is completely traumatised. We lost our first child at about the same age, and now that she was being consoled by the new baby boy, this has happened. I'm completely confused."

The village head of the community, Efanga Usua, told the newspaper that the incident was strange in the area, adding that some unknown men on a motorcycle recently dispossessed a mentally deranged woman in the area of her baby.

Mr Usua, a professor, said the matter has been reported to the police.

The Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), Ayadehe Police Station in Itu Local Government Area, Bokime Bassey confirmed the incident to the newspaper, adding it has commenced investigation into the matter.

The police spokesperson in the state, Timfon John, did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES request for comments on the alleged abduction when contacted on Monday.

There has been an increase in kidnap incidents in Akwa Ibom State lately, with some of the cases resulting in fatality.