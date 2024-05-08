Nigeria: Insecurity - Reps Ask IGP, SSS to Probe Recent Attacks in Kaduna, Enugu

Tuesday's plenary session of the House was dominated by security-related motions moved by some members.

The House of Representatives has urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the State Security Service (SSS) and heads of other security agencies to probe the recent killings of some Nigerians in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This resolution was a sequel to a motion of urgent public importance moved by Amos Daniel (PDP, Kaduna) on Tuesday during plenary session.

Moving the motion, Mr Daniel informed the House that six persons were killed on Sunday in Ambe, a settlement in the Arak chiefdom.

He stated that the attackers stormed the community on motorcycles during a birthday celebration. He stated that several persons were also left injured after the attack.

The lawmaker explained that youth in the community apprehended one of the attackers and they handed him over to security agencies.

"Since the unfortunate incident, residents of the area have been left traumatised and unable to carry out their daily businesses in fear of the unknown," Mr Daniel said.

Consequently, the House urged the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and the National Emergency Management Agency to provide food and non-food items to the affected victims.

The House further mandated its Committees on Police, Army and Emergency and Disaster Preparedness to ensure compliance.

The motion was adopted without debate when the presiding officer, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen put the question to vote.

Enugu killings.....

The House also deliberated on a motion moved by Martin Oke (PDP, Enugu) on the recent attacks on some communities in Enugu State.

In his motion, Mr Oke said Nimbo, Opanda and Ogboli communities have become the centre of killings and kidnappings in recent times.

Mr Oke's motion called for the deployment of security personnel in these communities to end the general insecurity in Enugu State.

Following the adoption of the motion, the House directed the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Taoreed Lagbaja, the Director General of State Security Service (DSS) and National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, to deploy more security personnel to Uzo-Uwani LGA of the state for increased security surveillance and support.

The two motions were taken unanimously when they were put to vote by the presiding officer, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the consideration of the motion on the alleged killing of a civil servant by the Nigerian Navy in Abia State, and the call for the hiring of mercenaries by Ahmed Jaha.

In all, the House observed a one-minute silence at four different times in honour of the victims during Tuesday's session.

The Minority Leader of the House, Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), said most of the resolutions by the House on insecurity have not yielded much.

Mr Chinda lamented the number of times the House observed one-minute silence in honour of Nigerians killed without action.

"All these motions we moved today are worthy of deeper consideration. If you observe Mr Speaker, this might be the fourth time we are observing a one-minute silence. If you recall, at our last meeting, we were almost tagging our country "One Nigerian live, one-minute silence.

"It is not enough. There is hardly any week we don't depend on section 14(2) of the constitution which has to do with the security of lives and properties. What are we doing as a parliament? I think we have to take all our security-related resolutions and begin to ensure compliance with some of these resolutions.

"We arrive at resolutions day in and day out, and nothing happens. And to Nigerians, it appears we are not doing anything. I believe we have enforcement mechanisms, and it is high time we enforced our compliance," Mr Chinda said.