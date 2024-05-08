Nigeria: Olubadan's Stool - Ladoja Withdraws Suit Against Kingmakers

"Ladoja has lived up to his promise to the people of Ibadanland to withdraw the case from court. What is next now is for Governor Makinde to approve the nomination of Oba Olakulehin as the next Olubadan," Mr Oloko said.

A truce that will facilitate the smooth coronation of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland has been reached between the Otun Olubadan, High Chief Rasheed Ladoja and members of the Olubadan-in-Council.

This emerged on Tuesday as Mr Ladoja directed his lawyers to withdraw the suit filed against the Olubadan-in-Council in court to clear the coast for the enthronement of Oba Olakulehin.

The former governor had gone to court over an alleged threat to his kingship ambition by other members of the Council.

One of the aides to Mr Ladoja, Adeola Oloko, confirmed that the case had been withdrawn.

Mr Oloko disclosed that counsel to the litigant will on Wednesday approach the court for an enrollment order, after which the defendants will be served with the case withdrawal notice.

"Ladoja has lived up to his promise to the people of Ibadanland to withdraw the case from court. There is no longer any delay from his end. What is next now is for Governor Makinde to approve the nomination of Oba Olakulehin as the next Olubadan," Mr Oloko said.

The case, according to sources, had stalled the coronation of Mr Olakulehin whose nomination as the next monarch is pending approval before the state governor, Seyi Makinde.

The defendants in the suit, members of the Olubadan-in-Council, had insisted that there was no need to sign any agreement for out-of-court settlement since they had abided with the 1957 Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration.