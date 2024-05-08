Nigeria: Tinubu Will Return to Nigeria On Wednesday - Presidency

The presidency said President Bola Tinubu will return to Nigeria on Wednesday from his trip to Europe.

The special adviser on information and strategy to the president, Bayo Onanuga disclosed this in a statement via his X handle on Tuesday.

Onanuga stated, "President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, along with his aides, will return to Nigeria tomorrow from Europe."

Recall that President Tinubu left Abuja on April 22 for the Kingdom of The Netherlands on an official visit.

Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale said the president was visiting The Netherlands at the invitation of Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

President Tinubu proceeded to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia to attend a special World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting between April 28 and 29, after the engagements in The Netherlands.

The president was expected back in the country after the forum in Saudi Arabia.

But Tinubu is yet to return from the trip to Europe, fuelling speculations about his whereabouts.

Some reports said the president travelled to London from Saudi Arabia for a private visit before heading to France.