Nigeria: Tinubu Is Well, Healthy, Leading Nigeria in Right Direction - Minister

The Federal Government said President Bola Tinubu is well, healthy and leading Nigeria in the right direction, as against speculations that the president is sick.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare Tunji Alausa stated this in an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday.

The minister said President Tinubu's absence from the country is not due to medical reasons.

Recall that President Tinubu is yet to return to Nigeria days after the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Saudi Arabia.

The president's absence has ignited concerns about his whereabouts.

But Alausa said contrary to speculations, Tinubu is not away from Nigeria on medical grounds.

Alausa said, "Let me tell you, we are developing a healthcare system for Nigerians not for the President. We have 220 million Nigerians and that's what Mr President wants.

"We have a president that is well, that is healthy and leading the country in the right direction," he added.

The minister said, "The president is getting some of his care in Nigeria."