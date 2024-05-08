Nigeria: Gas Explosion - Lagos Assembly Tasks Mdas On Strict Enforcement of Safety Law

The Lagos State House of Assembly, has called on relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government to step up enforcement of safety laws to protect lives and property.

The call came following a recent gas explosion in the Ajeromi/Ifelodun area of Lagos that resulted in fatalities.

The House, at plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa on Monday, tasked two ministries - Physical Planning and Urban Development as well as Special Duties - to up their responsibilities to ensure that lives are protected against sales of combustible substances in residential areas.

The House frowned against the proliferation of gas shops across the state and asked the Lagos State Safety Agency not to compromise on enforcement of laws regulating the activities of such outlets, a statement by Eromosele Ebhomele, Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, said.

A recent gas explosion had led to the death of 15 residents with at least 35 others sustaining injuries according to their representative at the Lagos Assembly, Hon. Sabur Oluwa (Ajeromi Ifelodun 2).

The assembly therefore, urged the government to support the victims in the form of relief materials.

Before the lawmakers observed a minute silence for the victims of the explosion, Obasa sympathised with the affected constituents and stressed the need to address the issue.

He acknowledged that gas regulation falls under the 'exclusive list', but urged the state to find a way around it to prevent further tragedies.

"Having gas shops and outlets within the community without proper regulations must be looked into. It calls for concern and we must look for a way out," Obasa said.

He subsequently, directed the Clerk, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko, to communicate the resolution of the House to the appropriate authorities.

Meanwhile, the Assembly has commended the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, and the Gbagada General Hospital for their swift handling of emergency cases brought to the facilities.

Desmond Elliot, representing Surulere Constituency 1, said he witnessed how medical personnel at the two hospitals battled to save the lives of fire accident victims recently.

"Our health sector should be commended," he said while acknowledging the collaboration between arms of government resulting in elevated healthcare standards in the state.

"The commitment and dedication I witnessed in the handling of fire victims at LASUTH and the Gbagada General Hospital are encouraging, reflecting a system where all hands were indeed on deck.

"When I got to the wards, I met over nine doctors and nurses attending to the victims at the LASUTH. I saw the same thing at the Gbagada General hospital," he said.

Obasa, who stressed the role of the legislative body in recognising and supporting such commendable endeavours, added: "This is exactly what the House is expected to do at all times.

"We will always commend the MDAs for a job well-done, and anywhere they falter, we will always point such out."

He, thereafter, directed the Clerk to forward letters of commendation to the management of LASUTH, Gbagada General Hospital and the Commissioner of Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi.