Nigeria: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Warned Not to "Make the Same Mistake" Ahead of Nigeria Trip

The Duke of Sussex has arrived in the UK, much to the disdain of staunch royalists. He even got the opportunity to join the IGF Conversation: 'Realising A Global Community' panel to discuss the 10 years of the Invictus movement.

Reflecting on his favourite moment from the Invictus Games, a cheeky Harry said, "It has to be in the beginning, 2014, in the copper box, I was at the DJ decks, trying to choose some of the music and put the lights on and just get people on their feet."

Despite arriving in London solo, the prince is next expected to visit Nigeria with his wife, Meghan Markle.

The visit will be centred on "cultural activities. However, a royal expert has now warned the former senior working royals to tread lightly when arriving in Nigeria, noting the West African country's colonial past.

"If I was in Harry and Meghan's office and I was planning this tour, I would be looking at what William and Kate did in the Caribbean and not do any of it," said ITV's royal editor Chris Ship while speaking on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show.

Referring to Prince William and Princess Catherine's prior visit to the Caribbean, Ship added: "It wasn't William and Kate's intention but you don't want that accusation that there was these white former colonial masters seeing people in the colonies."

Harry and Meghan are due to visit Nigeria shortly after he visits London to mark the 10 anniversary of the Invictus Games.