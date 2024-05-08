Nigeria: 17 People in Police Net for Allegedly Operating Illegal Bureau De Change

The police have arrested 17 suspected forex hawkers of unlawful operation of Bureau de Change in Wapa area of Fagge Local Government Area of Kano state.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Usaini Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Wednesday.

"The operation, which was led by the Police Command, was carried out at the Wapa Bureau De Change, Fagge, with combined personnel of the Department of Security Services (DSS).

"A total of twenty-nine people were arrested, out of whom 12 were cleared.

"We recovered 68,000 CFA, and 30 Rupees (Indian currency) from them. All the suspects confessed to the offense and will be charged to court.

"This operation was carried our to flush out elements who operate illegally in order to disstabilise the foreign exchange market in the country," he said.

The commissioner commended the combined operatives for their commitment and cooperation in ensuring the success of the operation.

"The security measures put in place has sent the message that illegal financial activities will not be tolerated and that those engaging in such practices will be made to face the full wrath of the law," he said.

He advised all individuals and business operators in the financial sector to operate within the confines of the law, obtain the necessary licenses, and always avoid unwholesome practices.

Gumel thanked the people of the state for their support, cooperation, and understanding, and urged them to continue to report any suspicious movement of person(s) or item(s) to the nearest security outfits for prompt action. ( NAN)