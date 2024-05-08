Nigeria: We've Had More Jailbreaks Since Prisons Became Correctional Centres - - Akpabio

Senate President, God swill Akpabio, said yesterday that since the name of the Nigerian Prison Service was changed to Nigerian Correctional Service there have been more jailbreaks in the country.

Akpabio spoke on the floor of the Senate while commenting on two pieces of legislation billed for concurrence.

The bills for concurrence were to repeal and enact the law establishing Revenue Mobilsation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, and to repeal the Fire Service Act and enact Federal Fire and Rescue Service.

Abba Moro, Senate Minority Leader, had argued that there was no need to change the name because the "rescue component" is already part of the responsibility of the fire service.

"I do not think there is a need for that," Moro said. In his response, the Senate president, who noted that there was need to examine such laws, said: "This is something to be looked at. When you are convicted, you are supposed to learn a skill. But since we changed the name to the correctional centre, there have been more jailbreaks."

In 2019, former President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the bill that changed the name of the Nigerian Prison Service to Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The law provides that the correctional service is split into the custodial service and non-custodial service.

In the non-custodial service, convicts are eligible for community service, probation, and parole.

Since Buhari signed the bill into law, more than 1,000 inmates have escaped from correctional centres across the country.

On April 25, 119 inmates escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger state, following a downpour.