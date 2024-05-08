Ghana: Anti-LGBTQ Bill - Attorney-General Ask Chief Justice to Allow Full Media Coverage of Proceedings

The recommendation comes in the wake of high public interest on the controversial issue of LGBTQ criminalisation in Ghana after Parliament passed the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill in February.

Attorney-General, Godfred Dame has written to the Chief Justice, recommending full media coverage of proceedings on the anti-LGBTQ cases before the Supreme Court and the High Court.

The recommendation comes in the wake of high public interest in the controversial issue of LGBTQ criminalisation in Ghana after Parliament passed the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill (Anti-LGBTQ Bill) in February.

"It is my respectful view that the transparency to be engendered by a coverage of the proceedings would be in the best interest of the administration of justice," Dame wrote in a letter on Tuesday, May 7.

Meanwhile the Supreme Court is set to hear legal arguments in the cases for the first time today, since they were filed in March.

The lawsuits appear to have been one of the blockades to the signing of the bill by President Akufo-Addo.