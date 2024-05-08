Ghana: Gomoa Fetteh Chief Condemns Killing of Soldier At Kasoa

The Chief of Gomoa Fetteh in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, Nana Abor Atta II, has condemned the murder of Lance Corporal Michael Danso of the Ghana Armed Force (GAF), at Kasoa Millenium City, last week.

He said "on behalf of the chiefs and elders of Gomoa Fetteh, I express heartfelt condolences to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and the bereaved family of Lance Corporal Michael Danso."

It will be recalled that the soldier was shot dead by Nana Barima Ababio, also known as Benlord Ababio, said to be the Gyasehene of Gomoa Bantama (Millennium City), over land dispute.

Nana Abor Atta II, at a press conference, at Gomoa Fetteh, on Tuesday, called for calm, and gave the assurance that the chiefs were firmly against conflict and

violence, in the area.

He confirmed that the alleged perpetrator was a surveyor to the Gomoa Fetteh Stool.

L/cpl Danso was shot dead in front of the Kasoa Millennium City Police Station.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that trouble began when a brother of one of the soldiers purchased land from some chiefs, at the Millennium City area.

But every time the soldiers went to the land, they faced resistance from landguards.

The paper learnt that L/Cpl Danso in the company of two colleague soldiers, drove in a car to the area to address the matter.

They had already lodged a complaint at the Millennium City District Police Command over the land case, but to no avail.

The soldiers, reportedly went to the disputed land and ordered those working there to stop, and went to the police station in an attempt to report the case again, but Ababio, prevented them.

In the process, Ababio allegedly fired at the vehicle of the soldiers, leading to the death of L/Cpl Danso.

An eyewitness pleading anonymity said he saw Ababio preventing the soldiers from going to the Divisional Police Command.

He said when the soldiers ignored Ababio, he fired at their vehicle, resulting in the death of L/Cpl Danso, and the other two soldiers escaped unhurt.

The body of the L/Cpl Danso has been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The Director General, Public Relations of the GAF, Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, in a statement, condemned what it said was an unprovoked attack on one of its soldiers.

Ababio, charged with murder, has been remanded in police custody by the Achimota District Court.

The prosecutor asked the court to remand him for further investigation.

The court did not accept his plea, and he is to re-appear in court on May 16, 2024.