Liberia: Nafaa Employees Distance Themselves From Purported Workers' Threats

Some employees of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) have distanced themselves from a recent petition emulating from a purported Workers Association Leadership giving President Nyuma Joseph Boakai /government an ultimatum based on their vote of no confidence in the Director General Leadership and has also threatened unspecified actions.

The employees maintained that NaFAA is a professional entityand as such, they are apolitical in the discharge of our duties and not clothed with the authority to give the government an ultimatum nor pass a vote of no confidence in an institution that represents the government.

"Moreover, we encourage the concerned group to direct their grievances to the appropriate authorities and await redress, as we want to make this emphatically clear, that the petition does not represent the entire workforce of NAfaa as there were no consultations, meetings, or resolutions to this effect," they said.

The employees noted, "We will continue to maintain our professionalism and remain a-political in the discharge of our duties to maintain the enviable gains and progress that the institution enjoys. Finally, we cautioned the concerned group that their proceedings are wrong and that we must be careful not to set the wrong precedence."