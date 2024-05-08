Liberia: Nafaa Employees Distance Themselves From Purported Workers' Threats

8 May 2024
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Some employees of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) have distanced themselves from a recent petition emulating from a purported Workers Association Leadership giving President Nyuma Joseph Boakai /government an ultimatum based on their vote of no confidence in the Director General Leadership and has also threatened unspecified actions.

The employees maintained that NaFAA is a professional entityand as such, they are apolitical in the discharge of our duties and not clothed with the authority to give the government an ultimatum nor pass a vote of no confidence in an institution that represents the government.

"Moreover, we encourage the concerned group to direct their grievances to the appropriate authorities and await redress, as we want to make this emphatically clear, that the petition does not represent the entire workforce of NAfaa as there were no consultations, meetings, or resolutions to this effect," they said.

The employees noted, "We will continue to maintain our professionalism and remain a-political in the discharge of our duties to maintain the enviable gains and progress that the institution enjoys. Finally, we cautioned the concerned group that their proceedings are wrong and that we must be careful not to set the wrong precedence."

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.