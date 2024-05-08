Liberia: SDI Lauds Boakai for Brutal Stance Against Western Cluster

The Sustainable Development Institute (SDI) has lauded President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for his recent rebuke of Western Cluster Liberia Limited activities in the country--taking an uncompromising stance of shutting down the company if that is what it will take to get rid of the iron ore miners.

The President recently expressed concerns over the mining company's operations in the western region of the country, particularly regarding the transportation of ore. There are worries about the impact on road infrastructure, traffic congestion, potential environmental hazards, and safety risks to motorists. The ongoing damage to roads in Gbarpolu, Bomi, and the route to the Freeport of Monrovia has drawn the President's attention, leading to discussions about the company's presence in Liberia and the possibility of its closure.

During an inspection of an ongoing road rehabilitation project in Bomi, Pres. Boakai said, "I just met the lawyer for Western Cluster this morning and I told him we're going to close them down. Minister let me tell you, if we don't close Western Cluster down, we'll lose the bridges, we'll lose those bridges and it'll be disastrous... I went on the hill the last time, Western Cluster is not mining, they're just taking our resources and we get no reward for it. I told him emphatically this morning that we're going to close them down... If they want to invest further, then build a railway."

However, SDI, an environmental and concession watchdog, lauded President Boakai in a statement on Tuesday, May 7, for what the group termed as his recognition of Western Cluster's wanton neglect of the contents of the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) that it has with the government.

The CSO noted that the wanton neglect has resulted in environmental harm, socio-economic impacts on rural community dwellers, and the destruction of major roads in Western Liberia and the Freeport of Monrovia.

SDI said the President's stance against the company falls in line with the numerous advocacy campaigns being carried out by the SDI for concessionaires like Western Cluster to do the right things or be punished for their actions.

"Over the years, SDI has raised a series of issues with companies over their wanton neglect in addressing issues affecting communities they operate. However, we are deeply happy that you have noticed the very issues we have campaigned against on many occasions and we think the time has come for them to be held accountable for their actions," the statement said.

Western Cluster Limited has not only fallen out of favor with the President but also with the Senators of its operational counties, Bomi, Cape Mount, and Gbarpolu. Senators Edwin M. Snowe (Bomi) and Amara M. Konneh (Gbarpolu) backed the President's stance to have the company shut down.

"Western Cluster cannot continue to truck on that road. It is unacceptable. In their agreement with the government, they agreed to construct a railroad in three years. We are almost in year three and absolutely no sign of any railroad construction. I think they acted in bad faith and so I fully support the closure of Western Cluster," Snowe told our sisterly outlet, Frontpage Africa, in an interview.

Konneh said, "I support the President's threats because the Western Cluster has not met the main elements of its commitments in the Mineral Development Agreement and the Memorandum of Understanding which authorized it to truck iron ore, which had expired. They have not only damaged the road, but their trucking activities pose a threat to motorists and pedestrians. It is about time to bring them to book."

SDI, however, warned in its Tuesday statement that the President's stance and position on Western Cluster operations should not be a cosmetic insinuation, but a genuine approach to change business as usual."

The group believes that the recognition of the President is premised on the dangers that the use of hundreds of trucks and earth-moving equipment pose to rural settlements along the routes and those using the road from Bomi to the Freeport of Monrovia. The action by the company usually creates traffic constraints, endangers pedestrians and commuters, and damages the already breakable roads.

SDI believes that the inspection that led the Liberian chief executive to acknowledge the wanton neglect of the company should be done at all concession areas across the country.

Meanwhile, SDI wants to clearly state that those roads and bridges will not only be destroyed, but will also increase economic hardship, including prices in basic commodities, spoilage of local agricultural produce, loss of lives, and serious environmental harm.

"We want to inform you this is the same with most of the companies in the country ranging from palm oil, and logging to mining, among others. We want to inform you that the poor performance of concessions in Liberia is not unique to Western Cluster, but it's widespread at almost all the concessions, they continue to be unattended to or unaddressed due to lack or poor monitoring and non-review of their agreements," the statement added.

For instance, findings from research done by SDI and an international partner (Milieudefensie) in February 2023 showed social and environmental harms in Maryland Oil Palm Plantation (MOPP) in Liberia. This includes severe cases of criminalization of community members, intimidation and violence, land grabbing, pollution, and destruction of valuable nature, among others.

The statement says "Up to date, some of these companies are refusing to even sit with affected communities in discussing issues affecting these communities, although they are destroying the livelihoods of these communities and causing environmental harms. This is one of the contributing factors to the numerous conflicts and complaints coming from these communities or concession areas. We are monitoring keenly to know whether your statement is not one of the many political statements intended to just appease the public and nothing is done afterward."

At the same time, SDI has made several recommendations to the Liberian Government through the office of the president.

In its recommendation, SDI called for a comprehensive review of the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) the Liberian Government signed with Western Cluster Liberia and other companies and muster the political will by ensuring all details are in straight adherence to current-day reality.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Make sure the lives of people in affected communities, counties, and all are well taken care of with a specific timeline and review them in accordance with international best practice. Review all oil palm concessions across the country and incorporate the views of community members in those agreements and cancel those agreements that are not in the interest of our people," SDI recommended.

The institution further recommended "Review all logging agreements in the country and cancel those that are taking advantage of the Liberian people. Ensure logging companies that owe communities millions of United States Dollars in land rental fees pay those monies or be prosecuted in accordance with the laws of Liberia. Ensure political will by empowering those relevant regulatory ministries, agencies, and commissions (MACs) through budgetary allocations and others to do robust monitoring and evaluation of those companies."

"Name and shame all companies that are not living up to the agreements they signed with the government and let them fully pay for all the damages they have caused and be prosecuted if it's required to do so. Ensure the full and active participation of communities in all reviews and signing of new agreements. Liaise with civil society organizations and others to ensure they fully participate in these processes," it added.

SDI has therefore reaffirmed its commitment to remaining robust in supporting national efforts by safeguarding social and environmental justice.