Liberia: Margibi Rescue Mission Campaigners Disappointed

Tophic Degleh — Unity Party Rescue Mission Stakeholders in Margibi County have expressed serious disappointment in the manner and form they have been treated in getting appointed positions in Government.

According to them after making extreme sacrifices to bring the Government to power President Boakai Unity Party has willfully ignored calls to appoint any of the County's qualified and prominent sons and daughters to any key position.

They have since described the situation as totaling shocking and disturbing.

About 15 stakeholders including 2023 campaign Manager John Buway, Stanley Nyumah, Joshua Robinson, Levi Piah, Tellewo Jallah, Eric Kollie, Danny Moses and others from cross section of the county who signed to a position statement are said to be enraged about the expurgated way in which the recent local officials were even nominated with no regards to vast major of the people who made the greatest strive in Margibi to bring Boakai to power.

In the statement the stakeholders further expressed concern that not a single Margibian was appointed to a cabinet position despite the County being the fourth vote rich county that immensely contributed to the victory of the rescue mission.

The UP officials have also attributed the ongoing situation to showmanship by one individual sanctioning the appointment officials, especially at the county level.

They mentioned that the local appointment doesn't reflect the long-standing tradition of the county which calls for the balance of power reflecting the geographic interest of the people of Lower and Upper Margibi a principle which brought together Marshall and Gibi territories as Margibi county since 1984.

"We are not dismayed, yet it is worth mentioning that not a single Margibian was appointed to the least cabinet position, let alone the parastatal level. Be that as it may, the recent slate of appointments by President Boakai to fill local offices in our county do not reflect this longstanding tradition" They averred.

The disenchanted stakeholders have accused Deputy Minister of State for Administration Cornelia Kruah-Togbah of clandestinely under the influence of Former Representative Ben Fofana now Unity Party vice chair for intergovernmental affairs through a list of people that was published on the Executive mansion website and later swapping a name, a day after it was officially published which they see as disrespect to the appointing power of the president.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Leaked Letter to Minister Kruah-Togbah

The UP zealots said their call is not to question the president's appointing power, but want such done with caution for the stability of the County.

"While it remains the constitutional right of a sitting president to make such appointments as enshrined in Article 54 of the Liberian Constitution, suffice it to say, the very nature of our constitution requires the government to adopt policies that strengthen the integration and unity of the Liberian people and promote positive culture as an integral part of the growing needs of the Liberian people" they intoned.

They said if caution is not taken urgently these appointments could only serve to undermine the camaraderie, unity, harmony, reconciliation, and peaceful co-existence that subsist amongst the "two peoples."

The Unity Party Rescue Mission Stakeholders in Margibi County have since called on the Senate not to confirm any of the local officials recently nominated by President Joseph Boakai to stair the affairs of the County.