Liberia: ULAA New Leadership Vows Reconciliation As a Major Focus

The newly inducted officials of the Union of Liberian Association in the Americas (ULAA) have vowed to prioritize reconciliation within the organization. The new leadership, led by Mohammad Keita as the National President-elect, emphasized the need to heal the divisions that had emerged during the previous administration.

In their statements following months of heated elections within ULAA, the newly inducted officers acknowledged the organization's past division. They emphasized that their primary goal now is to reconcile the Liberian community in the Americas for the greater good of the organization.

The induction ceremony marks a new beginning for ULAA, as the organization strives to position itself as the umbrella group for the Liberian community in the diaspora.

Mohammad Keita, the newly inducted President of ULAA and an entrepreneur, expressed his commitment to encouraging more Liberians to invest in their home country. "No place is like home; Liberia's development is crucial to us here," he stated. Keita outlined his leadership's intention to advise Liberian entrepreneurs to focus more on investing in Liberia rather than abroad.

The induction ceremony, held at St. Mary Episcopal Church in the United States of America, saw Dr. Jesse M. Cooper, an eminent official of ULAA, serving as the keynote speaker.

The newly inducted officials of ULAA are as follows:

Mohammad Keita: National President-elect

Emmanuelle Nagbe: Vice President, National

Borbi Bropleh: National Secretary-General

Williams Jallah: National Financial Secretary

Cynthia Kargbo: National Treasurer

Alpha Tongor: Vice President for the Northern Region

Layee Toure: Vice President for the Southern Region

Morris Momo: Vice President for the Eastern Region