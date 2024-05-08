Liberia: Margibi Lawmakers Snub County Superintendent's Induction Ceremony, but Clarify They Were Not Invited

Kakata — What appears to be an early semblance of feud is beginning to emerge between Margibi County's new Superintendent Atty. Victoria Worlobah Duncan and the County Legislative Caucus as all seven including the county's five districts Representatives and two Senators reportedly skipped her induction ceremony on Tuesday.

Many are blaming the reported emerging tension to the 2023 general and presidential elections where majority members of the Margibi Legislative Caucus backed the Coalition for Democratic Change's Presidential candidate George M. Weah against the Unity Party's standard bearer now President Joseph N. Boakia.

Stakeholders in the county believe that the situation is brewing serious tension in the county due to the fact that majority of the lawmakers of the county are CDCians and supporters of the CDC while the superintendent is from the ruling Unity Party.

But when FPA contacted the Margibi County Legislative Caucus through its Co-Chair Rep. Clarence G. Gahr (District #5, Margibi County), he said all his colleagues he spoke to, with the exemption of Senator Nathaniel McGill, said they did not receive any invitation from the office of the new superintendent to attend her induction ceremony.

"I was surprised to see on Facebook that we, the caucus members boycotted the county superintendent induction ceremony. My office did not receive any invitation and I just spoke to all other members of the caucus and they said they did not receive invitation from the superintendent and some of my colleagues also said that they did not even know that her induction was scheduled for today," Rep. Gahr said.

He, however, challenged the superintendent and her team to prove that the caucus was invited through the returned copies of the letters or invitation extended them as lawmakers of the county.

Rep Gahr, speaking to FPA via mobile phone on behalf of his colleagues stated that the citizens of Margibi County were misled to believe that they were invited by Supt. Duncan and deliberately refused to attend due to her association with the ruling Unity Party.

He termed the reported insinuation of people blaming the Margibi County Legislative Caucus for not attending the program as 'wrong', adding that the caucus will play the necessary leadership role in requesting the superintendent to know from her the rationale behind her action.

The Margibi county lawmaker stated that they (caucus) will ensure that Supt. Duncan clarify through the press to the people of the county that the caucus did not shun her induction, adding that those attributing their absence to the politics of CDC and UP are not telling the truth and must stop.

At the same time, newly inducted Superintendent Duncan downplayed the absence of the county legislative caucus members and pledged her unflinching willingness in working with them for the forward match of the county.