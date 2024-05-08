Ghana: Govt to Help Blue Skies Deal With Challenges Affecting Its Expansion

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has acknowledged the role Blue Skies Products (Ghana) Limited plays in driving economic growth and fostering environmental stewardship in Ghana.

Commending the company's efforts to support local farmers, and promote social responsibility within the community, President Akufo-Addo said he was "delighted to see the dedication and innovation displayed by Blue Skies."

At his visit to Blue Skies factory in Dobro in Nsawan on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo engaged with employees, management and out-growers to gain insights into Blue Skies' unique approach to sourcing, processing and packaging fresh fruit products.

The President pledged his government's support to ensure that Blue Skies operations are not affected by land challenges which is impeding the expansion of out-grower farmers in the community.

On her part, the General Manager of Blue Skies, Ms Janet Lutterodt narrated a litany of problems that were affecting the company's expansion and operations.

Ms Lutterodt said apart from the illegal activities of sand winning and land guards, the continuous sale of farmlands to estate developers is adversely affecting the expansion of out-grower farms.

"The land tenure is an issue that is plaguing this community and also its impact on pineapple production... Today you have land and then tomorrow you don't."

She narrated how the company lost its 200 acres of mango plantation as a result of illegal activities.

Ms Lutterodt expressed the company's gratitude for the President's visit and reiterated its mission to produce premium fresh fruit products while upholding the highest standards of sustainability and corporate responsibility.

Today, Blue Skies which employs over 4000 people in Ghana, continues to supply a variety of retailers throughout the world with exceptional quality fresh from harvest fruit.

The company's approach to business has won several awards including three Queens Awards for Enterprise in the Sustainable Development Category (in 2008, 2011 and 2015) and in 2013, the company was awarded Social Enterprise of the Year at the Private Business Awards in London.